MSP Investigating Reported Shooting in the Sharptown Area

Maryland State Police are investigating a report of shots fired around 2 o’clock Sunday morning in the area of Cherry Beach Park in Sharptown. Police canvassed the area but found no victims and the scene was processed for evidence. There have been no reported injuries.

Additional assistance provided by the State Police Crash Team and Laurel Police Department in Delaware.

Police ask anyone who witnessed the reported shooting or has information to contact Maryland State Police in Salisbury at 410-749-3101.