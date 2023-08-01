MSP Investigating Salisbury Murder on Fairground Drive Monday Night

Salisbury and Maryland State Police are looking for the suspect of a murder investigation. State Police say 34 year old Kevin Chaney of Salisbury was shot Monday night in the area of Pemberton Manor Apartments on Fairground Drive. Salisbury Police found Cheney on the ground in front of the complex with multiple gunshot wounds around 10pm. He was taken to TidalHealth Medical Center where he was later pronounced dead.

There is no suspect description and investigators are interviewing witnesses and area residents.

Anyone with information should contact Maryland State Police at 443-366-5072.