MSP Investigating Shooting Near Adams Ave in Salisbury

Maryland State P county man last night in Salisbury. Police say 33 year old Dondre Wilson of Salisbury was in a Hyundai Sonata that looked like it crashed int a parked car before stopping in a wooded area off Adams Avenue. Police say Wilson was shot and was pronounced dead at the scene. Police say Wilson was possibly headed to the apartment complex with food – possibly for a family member. It’s believed there were several people in the car at the time of the shooting – a suspect description is not known at this time. Anyone with information – contact State Police Salisbury Barracks 410-7or Crime Solvers at 410-548-1776.