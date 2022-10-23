MSP Investigating Suspicious Death of Worcester County Man

Maryland State Police are investigating the circumstances around the death of a Salisbury man found unresponsive at his Worcester County home Saturday morning. Worcester Sheriff’s deputies were called by a neighbor reporting a cardiac arrest – and when they arrived at the St. Lukes Road home, they found 57 year old David Pfeffer on the ground outside his home. The State Police homicide unit was asked to assume the investigation. Investigators found signs of obvious trauma on Pfeffer’s body, which has been taken to the Chief Medical Examiner in Baltimore for autopsy and to determine the cause and manner of death.