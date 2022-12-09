MSP Investigating Two Cambridge Fatal Shootings

Two people are dead after separate shooting incidents in Cambridge Thursday night. Cambridge Police were called to Pleasant and Race Streets where they found 24 year old Taijay Daniels with multiple gun shot wounds – he was pronounced dead at the scene.

The second incident was about 3 hours later when a gunshot victim was found by Cambridge Police on High Street. Police say 69 year old Eugene Fields was pronounced dead at the scene.

Maryland State Police have assumed both investigations and ask anyone with information on either shooting to contact them at 410-819-4747.