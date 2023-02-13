MSP Look to Identify Showell Armed Robbery Suspect

Image courtesy MSP

Your help is needed to identify a suspect in an armed robbery in Showell on Saturday. Maryland State Police say the suspect is black, about 50 to 60 years old, just over 6-feet tall with a thin build and a gray beard. Police say he entered Smith Market around 9:35 Saturday morning and showed a handgun to the cashier. He left with an undisclosed amount of money from multiple cash registers. He possible left in a white Honda Accord on Old US Route 113. If you have information – contact the Maryland State Police Barracks in Berlin – 410-647-3101