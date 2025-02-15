MSP Looking for Home Security Video after Deadly Shooting in Crisfield

A shooting early Saturday morning in Crisfield has left one man dead. Crisfield Police were called to the area of Third and Cove Street just after 1am for a report of a shooting. Police located the victim, 43 year old Keyon Honesty of Princess Anne with a gunshot wound. He was taken to TidalHealth McCready Pavilion Hospital where he later died.

At the request of Crisfield Police, Maryland State Police have assumed the lead of the investigation and are looking for any home-security footage from nearby homes in the area of Somers Cove – between 1:10 and 1:35 this morning.

If you have information or video related to this incident, contact Cpl Kyle Braightmeyer at 443-480-6818.