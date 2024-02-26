MSP Looking for Missing Wicomico County Woman

Image courtesy MSP

Your help is needed to locate a missing Wicomico County woman. Maryland State Police say 29 year old Trisha Nichole Tyler who was last seen on January 26th in Pittsville. Tyler is white, 5′ 4” tall and 128 pounds. She was last seen wearing a dark blue hoodie and was carrying a tan backpack with orange strings. She is known to frequent the Salisbury South Wawa and local hotels in the Salisbury area.

If you have information on Tyler’s whereabouts – contact Maryland State Police at 410-749-7131.