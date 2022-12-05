MSP Looking for Riley Collick after Stabbing Death in Salisbury

Maryland State Police are looking for a 44 year old Fruitland man for the murder of a 32 year old Laurel, Delaware man just before 1am on Sunday. Salisbury Police were called to West Market Street for a stabbing where they learned 44 year old Riley Collick of Fruitland and Alejandro Exantus of Laurel were fighting and Collick stabbed Exantus before leaving the scene. Exantus was taken to Tidal Health Peninsula Regional Medical Center where he was pronounced dead. Maryland State Police, Salisbury Police and Capital Area Region Fugitive Task Force are investigating. If you have information – contact Crime Solvers at 410-548-1776 or State Police at 410-749-3101.