MSP Looking for Somerset County Man for Princess Anne Stabbing

Maryland State Police are looking for a Somerset County man wanted in connection with a stabbing around 12:30 Thursday morning in Princess Anne. Police say the 45 year old victim was taken to Tidal Health Peninsula Regional in Salisbury for treatment of a stab wound to the upper chest. Witnesses identified 63 year old Harold Cropper as the suspect. One of the witnesses intervened and prevented Cropper from further assaulting the victim. Police have a warrant for Cropper’s arrest on two counts each of 1st and 2nd degree assault and other offenses – including violation of a protective order. Anyone with information on Cropper’s whereabouts should call 9-1-1 or Maryland State Police in Princess Anne.