MSP Make Arrest in Early Morning Somerset County Murder

Maryland State Police have arrested a man in connection with the shooting of a women in Somerset County. Police from the Princess Anne Barrack were called to Hudson Corner Road in Marion Station around 3am Sunday for a report of a woman who was shot. State troops and officers from Crisfield Police arrived and spotted 42 year old Morris Edward Cotton of Marion Station leave the residence and he was arrested at the scene. The victim, 53 year old Amy Uff of Marion Station was found dead in the home.

The investigation is continuing.

Cotton is being held at the Somerset County Detention center.