MSP Make Arrest in Preston Stabbing

Maryland State Police have made an arrest in a stabbing that occurred Thursday afternoon in Preston. State Police were assisted by the Caroline County Sheriff’s Office and Natural Resources Police and located a female victim with an apparent stab wound. The suspect tried to evade arrest while cutting himself with a knife. A trooper was able to knock the knife out of his hand and he was arrested. Both the suspect and victim were flown to Shock Trauma in Baltimore for treatment. Police will release the suspect’s name when he is formally charged.