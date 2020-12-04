MSP Re-examine Additional Evidence In 2010 Wicomico County Double Murder

Maryland State Police investigators are re-examining additional evidence in reference to a 2010 Wicomico County double murder investigation and are asking anyone with information to come forward.

The two victims are identified Antonio Darrelle Smith aka “Butter”, 26, and Arlene Byrd, 31, both of Salisbury. Both victims were found murdered inside an apartment in the 500 block of Emory Court in Salisbury, Maryland on July 18, 2010. Autopsy results for Smith indicate the manner of death as homicide due to asphyxiation. Autopsy results for Byrd indicate the manner of death as homicide due to stab wounds.

Shortly before 7:00 p.m. on July 18, 2010, police officers from the Salisbury Police Department were called for a welfare check at a residence in the 500 block of Emory Court, later identified as Smith’s residence. Due to receiving no answer at the door, the police officers requested assistance of facility personnel to gain entry in the apartment. Upon their entry into the apartment, the two victims were found deceased at the scene with multiple injuries.

The Maryland State Police Homicide Unit was requested to respond and take the lead on this investigation. Evidence was collected by Maryland State Police crime scene technicians at the scene. The forensic analysis and further investigation indicate the murder occurred between the hours of 3:00 and 5:00 a.m. on Sunday, July 18, 2010.

Numerous interviews have been conducted and several persons of interest have been identified. No suspects have been identified to date. State police investigators are confident residents in the apartment complex were present during the incident.

Anyone with information about this murder is urged to contact Maryland State Police at the Salisbury Barrack at 410-749-3101. Crime Solvers of the Lower Eastern Shore is offering a reward for anyone with information that leads to an arrest. Crime Solvers can be reached at 410-548-1776. Callers may remain anonymous.