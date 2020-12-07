MSP Searching for Missing Pittsville Man

Image courtesy MSP

Maryland State Police need your help to find a missing Pittsville man. Police say 22 year old David Hall was reported missing on December 3 by his wife – who says she has not seen him since November 20, when police conducted a domestic escort at the residence the couple shares. Hall left the home on foot with some belongings, said he would be picked up by a friend but gave no additional information. Police have learned that he frequents the Seaford area, however Seaford officials have not seen him as well. Hall is white, 5′ 11″ and 170 pounds with brown hair and eyes and tattoos on both arms. If you have information on his whereabouts – contact Maryland State Police in Salisbury at 410-749-3101.