MSP Traffic Stop on Route 50 near Berlin Leads to Arrests for Drugs and a Stolen Firearm

A traffic stop on Route 50 near Berlin Friday morning in Worcester County led to the arrest of two men on drug and weapons charges. Police stopped a Camry for speeding around 3 Friday morning and noticed possible impairment in the Driver – 31 year old Javon Brittingham of Salisbury. Further investigation turned up a stolen firearm and suspected cocaine.

Brittingham is charged with possession of a firearm reported stolen from Georgia, DUI, possession and traffic offenses. Brittingham is being held in default of a $5000 bond.

A passenger in the car, 29 year old Rodney Smith of Salisbury is also charged with several weapons offenses. Smith is being held without bond.