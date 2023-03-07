MSP Trooper and 2 Others Injured in Salisbury Crash on Rt 13 Bypass

A crash on the Route 13 bypass Monday morning around 7:30 injured three – including a Maryland State Trooper. MSP report the trooper was driving a departmental vehicle when he crashed into stopped traffic in the southbound lanes near St Lukes Road in Salisbury.

Both lanes were shut down while a tow truck worked to remove a disabled vehicle from the median. The trooper rear-ended a pickup which caused a chain reaction with a Honda.

The driver of the pickup, a 73 year old Norfolk man was flown to Shock Trauma in Baltimore. The driver of the Honda, a 34 year old Salisbury man was taken to Tidal Health in Salisbury. The trooper was also taken to Tidal Health.

The investigation is continuing.