UPDATED: MSP Trooper Shot During Traffic Stop Near Vienna; 1 Suspect Dead & 2 Arrested

UPDATED – 8:25am – Maryland State Police tell the Talk of Delmarva the traffic stop was for speeding – the Prius was traveling in excess of 100mph.

An investigation is underway by Maryland State Police after a trooper was shot during a traffic stop on Route 50 near Vienna. Police say the suspect is 23 year old Keiford Copper of Trappe, who was driving a Prius with two other occupants. During the traffic stop Copper pulled a firearm and fired – striking the trooper several times – the Trooper returned fire. No one in the Prius was struck and Copper drove off on eastbound Route 50.

Another trooper aided the injured trooper until EMS arrived.

Delmar Police located the Prius following it to a dead-end residential street in Delmar. When Copper tried to turn around and drive off – he hit a curb, two vehicles and a tree. Copper was the only one in the vehicle and was slumped over the steering wheel with an apparent self-inflicted gunshot wound – a gun was recovered from the Prius.

The other two occupants from the Prius were arrested in Hebron just after midnight.

The injured trooper, an over 18-year veteran of the MSP, was treated for non-life threatening injuries at Tidal Health and has been released. He has been placed on administrative leave, as is procedure.