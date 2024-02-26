Mulberry Landing Boat Ramp to Close March 6th for Construction

Mulberry Beach Boat Ramp / Image courtesy DNREC

The Mulberry Landing Boat Ramp near Bethany Beach will be closed on March 6th for a construction project. DNREC officials plan to enlarge and pave the boat ramp’s gravel parking lot. The upgrade will include 23 trailer parking spaces and seven car parking spaces. While construction is being done, the wildlife area will be open for normal use – including pedestrian access to the Observation Tower. Depending on weather, completion is expected by April 14th.

Additional information from DNREC:

During construction, the wildlife area will be open for normal use, including pedestrian access to the Observation Tower with vehicle parking available at Memorial Pond within the wildlife area. Signs will be posted to direct visitors away from the construction area.

During the Mulberry Landing Boat Ramp closure, alternative boat launches in the area include Indian River Marina at Delaware Seashore State Park near Rehoboth Beach, Rosedale Boat Ramp near Millsboro, and Holts Landing State Park. All are public use and provide access to Indian River. A ramp certificate is required to launch for any boater whose boat is registered outside of Delaware. Additionally, boaters who launch at Holts Landing should be aware that daily state parks’ entrance fees will resume March 1, and an annual state park pass, a valid surf fishing permit, or payment of the daily entrance fee is required.

For more information about the Mulberry Landing Ramp construction project, contact the DNREC Division of Fish and Wildlife Fisheries Section at 302-739-9914.