Multi-Agency Warrant Round Up Leads to Multiple Arrests

A multi-agency warrant round up, which the Dover Police participated in this week led to multiple arrests. Beginning in the early morning hours of Tuesday, August 27th, officers from the Dover Police Department, Delaware Probation and Parole, and Delaware Department of Corrections, worked together to apprehend individuals with outstanding warrants for their arrest. The operation was a success, with 15 persons being arrested on numerous criminal charges as well as several capias’ issued by courts across the state. As a result, 28-year-old Jakeel Young and 28-year-old Hakeem Gibson– both of Dover– were taken into custody at a home on Court Street in Dover for outstanding warrants. While at the residence, officers located a loaded stolen Sentry Arms 9mm Draco pistol, a loaded Smith and Wesson 9mm handgun, as well as drugs including 61 doses of oxycodone. Young was committed to SCI on $16,000 cash bail while Gibson was committed to SCI on $14,000 secured bail.

Additional Information from the Dover Police Department

Also found were 7 doses of doxycycline, 3 doses of buprenorphine, and 208.9 grams of promethazine.

Both men were transported to Dover Police Department where they were processed and arraigned.

Young was committed to SCI on $16,000 cash bail on the following charges:

-Possession of a Large Capacity Magazine

-Possession of a Firearm/ammunition by a Person Prohibited (3x)

-Receiving a Stolen Firearm

Gibson was committed to SCI on $14,000 secured bail on the following charges:

-Possession of a Large Capacity Magazine

-Possession with Intent to Deliver a Controlled Substance (5x)

-Possession of a Controlled Substance

-Possession of Drug Paraphernalia