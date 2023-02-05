Multiple Animals Rescued in Hebron Fire

Firefighters from Hebron were called for a fire just after 4 Saturday afternoon on Giles Lane. Crews arriving at the scene found a fully involved mobile home. Multiple fire crews were called to assist or provide back-up – and a tanker task force was requested to the scene. Firefighters rescued multiple animals from the burning home as well. The Red Cross is assisting the occupants. Firefighters were on the scene for nearly 4 hours – the State Fire Marshal’s office is investigating.