Multiple Arrests Made in Prostitution Sting

Nine men have been arrested on charges of solicitation of prostitution by Georgetown Police. Police were assisted by multiple agencies to identify and arrest the nine who are charged with patronizing a prostitute within 1000 feet of a school, residence, church or place of worship. All nine were released on their own recognizance pending a future court date.

Assisting agencies: Delaware Department of Justice, Delaware State Police, Drug Enforcement Administration, Delmar, Dewey Beach, Lewes, Laurel, and Milton Police.