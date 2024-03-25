Multiple Family Pets Perish in Princess Anne Fire

Image courtesy MD State Fire Marshal

A number of family pets died in a fire in Princess Anne Monday afternoon. Firefighters were called to West Post Office Road just after 1pm where they found a two story home on fire. Maryland State Fire Marshal investigators say there was no smoke alarm in the home and three dogs and multiple cats died in the fire. It took firefighters about 90 minutes to bring the blaze under control. The cause and origin remain under investigation.

The occupants are being assisted by the American Red Cross and family. Damage is estimated at $180,000.