Firefighters from Bethany Beach were called to a home on Tingle Avenue in Bethany Beach just before 6pm Monday. Crews arriving at the scene found heavy fire throughout the home. Additional stations from Sussex County and Ocean City were called to assist or provide cover up.

The fire was put under control at 7:30pm.聽 Firefighters were on the scene for over 4 hours.

The Delaware State Fire Marshal is investigating.

