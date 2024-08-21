Multiple Juveniles Sought Following Brush Fires in Cambridge

Wildland fires that were intentionally set on Boeing Way, in Cambridge in Dorchester County is under investigation, and police are looking for multiple juveniles responsible. The area where the fire was set is a 30-acre field next to a residential community. According to the Maryland Office of the State Fire Marshal, this fire is the result of multiple juveniles who reside at an address at the location. They were seen firing off marine 12-gauge flares throughout the neighborhood. This resulted in a brush fire on the 17th of August as well as another fire today, August 21st. These juveniles refused to be identified or cooperate with police. Officials are confident they will be identified and charged. Anyone with information regarding the names and/or guardian information are requested to call the OSFM LERO office at 410-713-3780.