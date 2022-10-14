UPDATED: Multiple NJ Schools Receive Active Shooter Threats

UPDATED – 2:10pm – Multiple schools throughout New Jersey have locked down schools in several counties after possible hoax calls were received within about a half hour time-span. The threats have been made by phone to local police about a shooting incident at a school. These are swatting incidents, where a false 911 call is made to provoke a large law enforcement response, such as SWAT teams. Some of the schools that were targeted:

Toms River HS

Hamilton HS

East Brunswick HS

Barnegat HS

Weequihaic

Vineland HS

Lower Cape May Regional HS

Biotech HS

Jackson Liberty Township HS

Police in all jurisdictions have investigating the threats and found them to be hoax calls and unfounded.

From the Middle Township Police in Cape May County, NJ – We are currently monitoring multiple active shooter threats at multiple schools throughout the state. The callers are advising of an active shooter within the school creating a law enforcement response and the schools being put on lockdown. Multiple agencies have reported these calls as being a hoax. We are currently working with local school officials and have deployed additional patrol units in and around schools in Middle Township. We will provide updates if needed.