UPDATED: Multiple NJ Schools Receive Active Shooter Threats
UPDATED – 2:10pm – Multiple schools throughout New Jersey have locked down schools in several counties after possible hoax calls were received within about a half hour time-span. The threats have been made by phone to local police about a shooting incident at a school. These are swatting incidents, where a false 911 call is made to provoke a large law enforcement response, such as SWAT teams. Some of the schools that were targeted:
- Toms River HS
- Hamilton HS
- East Brunswick HS
- Barnegat HS
- Weequihaic
- Vineland HS
- Lower Cape May Regional HS
- Biotech HS
- Jackson Liberty Township HS
Police in all jurisdictions have investigating the threats and found them to be hoax calls and unfounded.
==========================================================
From the Middle Township Police in Cape May County, NJ – We are currently monitoring multiple active shooter threats at multiple schools throughout the state. The callers are advising of an active shooter within the school creating a law enforcement response and the schools being put on lockdown. Multiple agencies have reported these calls as being a hoax. We are currently working with local school officials and have deployed additional patrol units in and around schools in Middle Township. We will provide updates if needed.