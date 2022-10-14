UPDATED: Multiple NJ Schools Receive Active Shooter Threats

October 14, 2022/Mari Lou

accurate-pest-control

UPDATED – 2:10pm – Multiple schools throughout New Jersey have locked down schools in several counties after possible hoax calls were received within about a half hour time-span. The threats have been made by phone to local police about a shooting incident at a school. These are swatting incidents, where a false 911 call is made to provoke a large law enforcement response, such as SWAT teams. Some of the schools that were targeted:

  • Toms River HS
  • Hamilton HS
  • East Brunswick HS
  • Barnegat HS
  • Weequihaic
  • Vineland HS
  • Lower Cape May Regional HS
  • Biotech HS
  • Jackson Liberty Township HS

Police in all jurisdictions have investigating the threats and found them to be hoax calls and unfounded.

==========================================================

From the Middle Township Police in Cape May County, NJ – We are currently monitoring multiple active shooter threats at multiple schools throughout the state.  The callers are advising of an active shooter within the school creating a law enforcement response and the schools being put on lockdown.  Multiple agencies have reported these calls as being a hoax.  We are currently working with local school officials and have deployed additional patrol units in and around schools in Middle Township.  We will provide updates if needed.

pep-up
Posted in , ,