Murder Investigation in Parsonsburg

A Parsonsburg man is charged with 1st and 2nd degree murder and 1st and 2nd degree assault in connection the apparent murder of a woman found dead in Wicomico County Thursday night. Maryland State Police have arrested 45 year old Jonah Brook Cramer after a neighbor called police reporting an assault at a residence on Longridge Road in Parsonsburg.

Troopers and Wicomico County Sheriff’s Deputies found information and evidence that identified Cramer as the suspect. During a search of the property police found the body of a deceased woman partially submerged in a shallow grave.

The investigation is on-going. Assistance is being provided by the Wicomico County Sheriff’s Office, and the Wicomico County State’s Attorney’s Office.