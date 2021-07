Image courtesy DSP

A murder investigation is underway in Blades. Delaware State Police were called for a report of shots fired Saturday night just before 11. Police found a 20 year old man with an apparent gunshot wound lying on the side of E. 4th Street. He was taken to an area hospital where he was pronounced dead. Police are asking anyone with information to contact Detective Ryde at 302-741-2730 or Crime Stoppers at 800-TIP-3333.