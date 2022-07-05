Murder Suspect Dies at SCI

A man who was arrested on murder charges last month has died in prison.

According to the Delaware Department of Correction, 57-year-old Michael Klein of Long Neck was being housed in the medical area of Sussex Correctional Institution, and had a history of chronic health conditions.

The DOC said he was found unresponsive in his cell by medical and security staff Monday, and that he had no pulse. Paramedics tried to save Klein’s life, but he died.

Delaware State Police are conducting a death investigation, according to the DOC.

Klein was charged in connection with the stabbing death of 64-year-old Lewis Fetrow of Millsboro, whose body was found on the property of Baywood Greens Golf Course.

Michael Klein