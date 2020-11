The M.V. Cape Henlopen of the Cape May – Lewes Ferry had a rough voyage this week.



The vessel ran aground in the Cape May terminal canal as it was departing the terminal Tuesday evening during windy conditions that created rough seas. Two vessels vessel escorted the MV Cape back to the terminal.



Lodging arrangements were made available for passengers. No one was injured.

The Cape May County Herald reports the MV Cape was aground for about two hours.