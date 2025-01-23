Naked Ellendale Man Causes Disturbance at Local Restaurant

A 41-year-old Ellendale man has been arrested for an incident that occurred late Tuesday at Southern Grille on South Old State Road in Ellendale. According to Delaware State Police, before troopers arrived, they were told that a naked man was inside swinging an object at patrons. Employees were able to safely evacuate the patrons from the restaurant. When troopers arrived, they attempted to speak to the man, later identified as William Hicks who did not comply with the troopers’ instructions. Officers used a taser, and Hicks was ultimately taken into custody. During the investigation, troopers learned that prior to entering the restaurant, Hicks ran into the side of a car while it was traveling on South Old State Road, causing minor damage to it. Once in the restaurant, Hicks caused alarm to several patrons and continued to behave in a disorderly manner, including hitting a patron with his hand, and swinging a metal table marker. No one was injured during the incident. Hicks was taken to an area hospital for medical evaluation. Once released from the hospital, he was taken to Troop 7, where he was charged with several crimes including 6 counts of Indecent Exposure along with Resisting Arrest, Offensive Touching, Menacing, Disorderly conduct, and Criminal Mischief, as well as Reckless Endangering 2nd Degree. Hicks is at Sussex Correctional Institution on a $2,500 secured bond.