Naloxone by Mail

If you or a loved one is struggling with addiction – naloxone can now be sent to you thanks to a partnership between Delaware Public Health and NEXT Distro. NEXT Distro is a non-profit organization and will provide naloxone at NO COST through the mail to Delaware residents who might not otherwise have access to it. Increasing accssto naloxone is critical to preventing overdose deaths as more people are struggling with anxiety, depression, and financial stress stemming from the COVID-19 pandemic. Receiving in-person support and treatment is more challenging due to social distancing, which prevents meeting at in-person support groups.

“DPH’s agreement with NEXT Distro could not come at a better time,” said DPH Director Dr. Karyl Rattay. “Delaware is experiencing a simultaneous increase in COVID-19 cases and drug overdose deaths. Those who need naloxone the most can now order it privately and conveniently, avoiding any stigma that could be a barrier to accessing the life-saving medication. Holding outside distribution events is also becoming more challenging because of the cold weather, making this an ideal option to get naloxone in the hands of those who need it the most.”

A total of 316 suspected overdose deaths have occurred through early December this year in Delaware, which is higher than the number of suspected overdose deaths for the same period in 2019, according to preliminary data from the Delaware Division of Forensic Science (DFS). Since overdose deaths typically spike in December, that number is expected to grow. In 2019, 431 people died from drug overdoses in Delaware, according to DFS.

Go to NextDistro.org/Delaware.