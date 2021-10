Image courtesy Maryland State Fire Marshal

A fire that sent two people to the hospital on Friday is under investigation by the Maryland State Fire Marshal. Firefighters from the Westside Volunteer Fire Company were called to a two story home on Nanticoke Road around 1:20 in the afternoon after the occupants discovered the fire in a bedroom. Two residents of the home were taken to Tidal Health for treatment of second degree burns and smoke inhalation and later released.