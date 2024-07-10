The Nantucket Service Area will be without water temporarily due to a water main break. Artesian Water representatives are working to repair the mains that supply water to Nantucket. The length of time needed to repair the lines is not known at this time. The Worcester County Government asks that you refrain from doing laundry in the immediate time.

Additional Information from Worcester County Government:

Nantucket Service Area experiencing water outage

Snow Hill, Maryland (July 10, 2024) – Worcester County Water and Wastewater was notified this morning by Artesian Water Company representatives that the Nantucket Service Area will be without water temporarily due to a water main break.

Artesian Water representatives are working to repair the mains that supply water to Nantucket. The length of time needed to repair the lines is not known at this time. Please refrain from doing laundry in the immediate time.

After the lines are repaired, residents may experience some brown water. However, Worcester County Water Department staff will flush the hydrants following repairs, which should clear the lines and eliminate any brown water. Water Division staff thank area residents for their patience while this emergency repair is being completed by Artesian.