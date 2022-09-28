Nathan Cook Sworn In as Vice Chancellor of the Court of Chancery

Image courtesy Court of Chancery

The Honorable Nathan A. Cook was publicly sworn in for his first term as Vice Chancellor of the Court of Chancery Wednesday morning. This public recognition of the Vice Chancellor’s first term on the court, follows a private ceremony that took place on July 21, 2022, that allowed him to begin hearing cases. Vice Chancellor Cook replaced Vice Chancellor Joseph R. Slights III upon his retirement in June.

Prior to his appointment, Vice Chancellor Cook was the managing partner of Block & Leviton LLP’s Delaware office, where he focused his practice on litigation before the Court of Chancery. The Vice Chancellor received both his undergraduate degree and law degree from the University of Virginia. After law school, he clerked for Vice Chancellor John W. Noble of this Court.