National EAS Test Comes To Your Cellphone

A national test of the Wireless Emergency Alert and the Emergency Alert System is scheduled this afternoon (Wednesday).

You will receive the wireless alert only if you have opted in to receive test messages. The message will indicate that ‘no action is needed.’

The test is scheduled to go out at 2:20 p.m., according to the Federal Emergency Management Agency. Radios and televisions will also receive the test.

WGMD will be part of the EAS test today.

For more information, please CLICK HERE