National Effort to Stamp Out Hunger to Take Place Saturday, May 13th

On Saturday, May 13th, Delaware letter carriers will Stamp Out Hunger in order to provide assistance to those in need of food items due to the high costs associated with inflation. To help Stamp Out Hunger, simply leave a bag containing non-perishable foods, such as canned soup, canned fruits and vegetables, canned meats, and cereals next to your mailbox before the time of regular mail delivery on that day. Food items should be in non-breakable containers, such as boxes and cans.

A special 100-percent recyclable collection bag sponsored by Discover will be delivered to postal customers next week.

The Food Bank of Delaware’s most needed food items include:

Peanut butter

Cereal

Pasta

Macaroni and cheese

Canned soups

Canned meats

Tuna fish

Canned fruits and vegetables

The National Association of Letter Carriers’ Stamp Out Hunger effort is the largest single-day food drive in the nation. Since the drive’s start more than 30 years ago, letter carriers across the country have collected more than two billion pounds across the nation.

For more information about the annual Stamp Out Hunger effort visit https://www.facebook.com/StampOutHunger.