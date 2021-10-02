National Fallen Firefighters Memorial Weekend in Emmitsburg, MD

US and Maryland Flags will be lowered to half staff a half hour from sunrise to sunset on Sunday in honor of the 40th Annual National Fallen Firefighters Memorial Service. This takes place annually in Emmitsburg, Maryland. This year the names of 215 firefighters will become a permanent part of the National Memorial in honor of their sacrifices.

Today is Family Day and a number of activities will take place – including the Candlelight Service at 7pm.

Sunday is the Memorial Service, which begins at 10am.

Regionally there are 2 who are being honored from the 2020 Honor Roll – Otis Isaacs, Junior of the North East Fire Company in North East, Maryland and John “Jack” Leming from the Cape May Point Volunteer Fire Company in Cape May Point, New Jersey.

Tonight’s Candlelight Service and Sunday’s Memorial Service will be streamed live.