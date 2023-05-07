The US and Maryland flags are to be flown at half-staff on Sunday in honor of the 2023 National Fallen Firefighters Memorial Weekend in Emmitsburg, Maryland. The flags are to be flown at half-staff from sunrise to sunset. At 10 this morning the memorial service will honor the 1884 firefighters who died in the line of duty in 2022. Delaware lost no firefighters last year – however there were 4 from Maryland – including Captain David Insley, Junior of the Salisbury Fire Department. Click here for the 2023 Roll of Honor

Watch the Memorial Service below – beginning at 10am