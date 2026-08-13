National Gas Price Average Climbing Again While local Average Dropped in Last Week

The national average for a gallon of regular gasoline is back on the rise after a week of falling prices. AAA reports that today’s national average is back up to $4.07 after dropping to $4.00 on Monday. Crude oil prices are once again in the $80 per barrel range amid continued uncertainty along the Strait of Hormuz. While gasoline demand is down, crude oil prices are keeping pump prices higher than normal for this time of year. So far, this is the highest August on record when it comes to the national gasoline average. The Delaware gas price average is $3.95 today, down 12 cents in the last week and 84 cents higher than one year ago. The South Jersey gas price average is $3.95 today, down 9 cents in the last week and up 95 cents compared to one year ago.

Additional Information from AAA:

In Pennsylvania, the gas average is $4.09 today, down 5 cents in the last week and up 87 cents from one year ago. The Philadelphia 5-county gas price average is $4.08 per gallon, down 10 cents from last week and up 89 cents from one year ago. The South Jersey gas price average is $3.95 today, down 9 cents in the last week and up 95 cents compared to one year ago. The Delaware gas price average is $3.95 today, down 12 cents in the last week and 84 cents higher than one year ago.

The national average per kilowatt hour of electricity at a public EV charging station stayed the same this past week at 42 cents.

CURRENT AND PAST GAS PRICE AVERAGES

Regular Unleaded Gasoline (*indicates record high)

08/13/26 Week Ago Year Ago National $4.07 $4.06 $3.15 Pennsylvania $4.09 $4.16 $3.22 Philadelphia (5-county) $4.08 $4.18 $3.19 South Jersey $3.95 $4.04 $3.00 Delaware $3.95 $4.07 $3.11 Crude Oil $83.27 per barrel (08/12/26) $75.22 per barrel (08/06/26) $62.65 per barrel (08/13/25)

CURRENT EV COST AVERAGES

Per kWh of electricity at an L2 commercial charging station

08/13/26 Week Ago National $0.42 $0.42 Pennsylvania $0.43 $0.43 Delaware $0.38 $0.38

According to new data from the Energy Information Administration (EIA), gasoline demand decreased last week from 9.03 million barrels per day to 8.96 million. Total domestic gasoline supply decreased from 209.7 million barrels to 208.7 million. Gasoline production also decreased, averaging 9.6 million barrels per day.

At the close of Wednesday’s formal trading session, WTI rose 7 cents to settle at $83.27 a barrel. The EIA reports that crude oil inventories increased by 17.4 million barrels from the previous week. At 424.4 million barrels, U.S. crude oil inventories are about 2% below the five-year average for this time of year.

The Weekend

“Drivers are seeing some relief at the pump as regional prices continue to decline,” said Jana Tidwell, spokesperson for AAA Club Alliance. “With crude oil prices remaining below $90 per barrel, there is some downward pressure on gasoline prices, although ongoing geopolitical uncertainty could continue to create volatility in the energy market.”

AAA has a variety of resources to help motorists save on fuel: