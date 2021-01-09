National Law Enforcement Appreciation Day

STATEMENT OF U.S. ATTORNEY DAVID C. WEISS

As this week’s events in D.C. once again demonstrate, we are a nation of laws. And it falls to our law enforcement officers to fairly discharge their responsibilities and enforce our laws. In Delaware, we are fortunate to have an extraordinary group of federal, state and local officers who are dedicated to protecting and serving our community. As recently shown by Senior Corporal Timothy Webster of Milford PD, they run toward the danger to keep us safe. In recognition of Law Enforcement Appreciation Day, and on behalf of the United States Attorney’s Office for the District of Delaware, it has been and continues to be a privilege to work with our law enforcement partners throughout Delaware. Thank you for your service.