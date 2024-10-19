National ‘Move Over Day’ October 19th; AAA Urges Drivers to ‘Slow Down, Move Over’

National Move Over Day is designated for today, Saturday, October 19th, and AAA is urging drivers to slow down and ‘move over,’ when approaching first responders, emergency roadside workers and disabled motorists at the roadside. While it’s important to keep this in mind at all times, you especially should be alert as the days grow shorter. Jana Tidwell of AAA Mid-Atlantic tells the Talk of Delmarva about the statistics drivers need to be aware of when it comes to the dangers of roadside crashes…

According to data* analyzed by the AAA Foundation for Traffic Safety, nearly 2,000 people were killed outside of the vehicle, in roadside crashes over the five-year period from 2017-2021, and nearly 1,500 of those deaths occurred after dark.

In June 2023, Governor Carney signed the AAA-supported expansion of Delaware’s Move Over Law requiring drivers to change lanes or reduce their speed while approaching a stationary vehicle displaying warning signals, including vehicle hazard warning lights, road flares, traffic cones, cautions signs, or any non-vehicular warning signs. Today, Saturday October 19th is National Move Over Day to remind motorists to slow down when approaching first responders, emergency roadside workers and disabled motorists at the side of the road…

Jana Tidwell of AAA Mid-Atlantic tells the Talk of Delmarva that their flashing lights should be an instant trigger-reminder for motorists to slow down and move over–giving them the space they need to stay safe.