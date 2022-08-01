Tuesday, August 2nd is National Night out. What started as a night to hang out on your porch and meet your neighbors and local law enforcement officers has become a community celebration. Local law enforcement and other first responders join the community for a meet and greet – with demonstrations, information, food, entertainment and lots of fun for all ages. Many police agencies will be taking part in National Night Out activities Tuesday – and some in the weeks to come.

Georgetown – Richard Allen School on S Railroad Ave – 6 to 8pm. First responders will be on hand showcasing some of their equipment and specialized units and provide information. Free food, games, activities, totes with school supplies for the kids and more.

Milford – 26th Annual night out celebration – Bicentennial Park – 6 to 8pm. Free food, emergency vehicles on display. Learn more about crime prevention & services available from law enforcement and emergency responders.

Lewes – George H. Smith Park – 5 to 7pm – Beebe Community Outreach Nurses will also be on hand. Meet and greet Lewes Police officers, County paramedics, DSP, DRBA and more. Free entertainment, bounce house, food and more.

Maryland State Police will join communities and law enforcement agencies across the state to celebrate National Night Out – including Fruitland, Salisbury, Delmar, Cambridge, St Michaels, Easton, Berlin and Princess Anne

Ocean City – at Northside Park – 5 to 8pm – Police, OC Fire Marshal's office, AGH, Worcester County Sheriff's office. K-9 and mounted demonstrations.

Berlin – Henry Park – 4 to 7pm – free food, music, displays, educational booths, medical screenings and more.

Fruitland – Block Party on South Division Street – 5pm

Salisbury – Salisbury Park Party on South Park Drive – 5 to 8pm – free food, see 1st response & rescue equipment, play games with police, EMTs and firefighters. Bring non-perishable food donation for Maryland Food Bank – win a prize.

Delmar – Hyde Park – 5pm

Cambridge – Dorchester County Pool – 5pm

St Michaels – St Michaels Community Center – 6pm

Easton – Motion Park – 6pm

Princess Anne – Garland Hayward Center on Hampden Ave – 5pm

Ocean Pines – Tuesday, August 2 – 5 to 7pm at White Horse Park – free entertainment, magic shows, bounce houses, demonstrations from OP Police

