August 1, 2022

Tuesday, August 2nd is National Night out. What started as a night to hang out on your porch and meet your neighbors and local law enforcement officers has become a community celebration. Local law enforcement and other first responders join the community for a meet and greet – with demonstrations, information, food, entertainment and lots of fun for all ages. Many police agencies will be taking part in National Night Out activities Tuesday – and some in the weeks to come.

  • Georgetown – Richard Allen School on S Railroad Ave – 6 to 8pm. First responders will be on hand showcasing some of their equipment and specialized units and provide information. Free food, games, activities, totes with school supplies for the kids and more.
  • Milford – 26th Annual night out celebration – Bicentennial Park – 6 to 8pm. Free food, emergency vehicles on display. Learn more about crime prevention & services available from law enforcement and emergency responders.
  • Lewes – George H. Smith Park – 5 to 7pm – Beebe Community Outreach Nurses will also be on hand. Meet and greet Lewes Police officers, County paramedics, DSP, DRBA and more. Free entertainment, bounce house, food and more.
  • Maryland State Police will join communities and law enforcement agencies across the state to celebrate National Night Out – including Fruitland, Salisbury, Delmar, Cambridge, St Michaels, Easton, Berlin and Princess Anne
  • Ocean City – at Northside Park – 5 to 8pm – Police, OC Fire Marshal’s office, AGH, Worcester County Sheriff’s office. K-9 and mounted demonstrations.
  • Berlin – Henry Park – 4 to 7pm – free food, music, displays, educational booths, medical screenings and more.
  • Fruitland – Block Party on South Division Street – 5pm
  • Salisbury – Salisbury Park Party on South Park Drive – 5 to 8pm – free food, see 1st response & rescue equipment, play games with police, EMTs and firefighters. Bring non-perishable food donation for Maryland Food Bank – win a prize.
  • Delmar – Hyde Park – 5pm
  • Cambridge – Dorchester County Pool – 5pm
  • St Michaels – St Michaels Community Center – 6pm
  • Easton – Motion Park – 6pm
  • Princess Anne – Garland Hayward Center on Hampden Ave – 5pm
  • Ocean Pines – Tuesday, August 2 – 5 to 7pm at White Horse Park – free entertainment, magic shows, bounce houses, demonstrations from OP Police

Additional Nights Out –

  • Milton – Wednesday, August 3 at Milton Memorial Park – 5 to 7pm – food, local vendors, raffles and lots of fun
  • Greenwood – Tuesday, August 9 – 6 to 8pm at the Greenwood Vol Fire Company. Free food, entertainment, activities and more. There will be a school supply drive, canned food drive (collection boxes at Town Hall starting Monday, August 1)
  • Dover – National Night Out – Tuesday, August 16 – 6 to 8pm at Dover High School. Join Dover PD, emergency agencies and military personnel for meet and greet, fun activities, food and demonstrations.
