National Police Week Goes Virtual because of Coronavirus

This is National Police Week, which recognizes the service and sacrifice of all law enforcement. This year’s Police Unity Tour will not be taking place because of coronavirus, however many local chapters will still mark the week in some way.

Things might not be what we wanted for the 2020 Tour. However, the traditional whistle blow still sounded on May 10th. as it has every year. Only 364 days until the 2021 Tour.#ItStillMatters#PUToffroad Posted by Police Unity Tour on Sunday, May 10, 2020

Wednesday would be the 39th Annual National Peace Officers’ Memorial Service in Washington, D.C, however because of coronavirus, it will be a Virtual Candlelight Vigil on May 13th. They will honor police officers – federal, state, local, and tribal law enforcement – who have fallen in the past year. There have been no deaths of law enforcement officers in Delaware, however in Maryland, Montgomery County Police Officer Kyle David Olinger ended his watch on April 18, 2019 and his name will be added to the Memorial.

Register to Watch the 32nd Annual Candlelight Vigil: https://nleomf.org/programs-events/national-police-week/candlelight-vigil