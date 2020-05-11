National Police Week Goes Virtual because of Coronavirus

This is National Police Week, which recognizes the service and sacrifice of all law enforcement. This year’s Police Unity Tour will not be taking place because of coronavirus, however many local chapters will still mark the week in some way.
Wednesday would be the 39th Annual National Peace Officers’ Memorial Service in Washington, D.C, however because of coronavirus, it will be a Virtual Candlelight Vigil on May 13th. They will honor police officers – federal, state, local, and tribal law enforcement – who have fallen in the past year. There have been no deaths of law enforcement officers in Delaware, however in Maryland, Montgomery County Police Officer Kyle David Olinger ended his watch on April 18, 2019 and his name will be added to the Memorial.
