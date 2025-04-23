National Prescription Drug Take Back Day-April 26th

In Maryland, if you have prescription medications that you don’t need, you are being asked to dispose of those during National Prescription Drug Take Back Day, taking place from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. on April 26th. The Maryland State Police is collaborating with the Drug Enforcement Administration (DEA) and allied law enforcement agencies across the country in that effort. The biannual program allows people to safely dispose of unwanted prescription drugs, while educating the public about medication misuse. All state police barracks are equipped with secure drug collection boxes that are available 24/7. Residents can locate the closest Maryland State Police barrack by visiting: https://bit.ly/3L27LDj.