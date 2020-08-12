National Weather Service Details Aug. 4th Tornado In Milford

The National Weather Service documents another tornado in Delaware associated with Tropical Storm Isaias on August 4th.

In a preliminary damage survey, the Weather Service says the tornado touched down at about 8:25 that morning in Milford, reached a peak wind of 100 miles per hour, and traveled 2.7 miles. It was 400 yards wide.

A Milford woman who came out hours later to check storm damage was later found deceased under a large tree branch. Her death is not directly attributed to this tornado, one of at least three that occurred that day in Delaware alone.