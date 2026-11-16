The Federal Emergency Management Agency in coordination with the FCC will conduct a nationwide test of the Emergency Alert System Tuesday/today around 2:20pm (eastern time). If conditions require the test to be postponed, a backup test date is scheduled for Thursday, December 3. The Wireless Alert System will not be a part of this test.

What to expect: at about 2:20pm radio and TV broadcasters, cable systems, satellite radio and television providers and wireline video providers will interrupt normal programming to broadcast the test message. The message will indicate that it is only a test and that no action is required from the public.

The test message is expected to state: “This is a nationwide test of the Emergency Alert System, issued by the Federal Emergency Management Agency, covering the United States from 2:20 to 2:50 hours ET. This is only a test. No action is required by the public.”

The nationwide test is designed to evaluate the reliability and effectiveness of the nation’s public alert and warning infrastructure and ensure emergency messages can be delivered during major disasters and national emergencies. FEMA is required to periodically test the system to identify and resolve potential technical or operational issues before an actual emergency occurs.