Natural Gas Prices Going Up in Delaware

The cost of everything is going up – and the Delaware Public Advocate and Public Service Commission are warning that natural gas prices will be increasing ahead of the winter heating season. Delmarva Power recently filed changes to its Gas Cost Rate reflecting an increase in costs for residential customers of more than 48%. According to its filing, a typical residential customer using 83 CCF in a winter month would see an increase of more than $25. These rates become effective November 1.

Chesapeake Utilities also recently requested a rate increase. A residential space heating customer using 700 ccf per year will experience an annual increase of approximately 14.64% or $13.36 per month. During the winter heating season, a typical RS-2 customer using 120 Ccf per winter month will experience an increase of approximately 16.54%, or $27.48 per winter month.

According to the U.S. Department of Energy, heating accounts for the biggest portion of consumers’ utility bills. Savings tips include turning your thermostat down a few degrees, replacing dirty furnace filters, weather-stripping doors and windows, opening shades on sunny days, and closing vents and doors of unoccupied areas.

Delawareans can contact Energize Delaware about its Home Performance with Energy Star, Home Energy Counseling and Check-Up programs. These programs are designed to find areas that may need weatherization and could potentially produce savings.

For additional tips on lowering your gas bill, please contact your local utility. Delmarva Power provides such tips at https://www.delmarva.com/Documents/Ways%20to%20Save%20Delmarva_2.20_ADAcomp.pdf. Chesapeake Utilities provides such tips at https://chpkgas.com/energy-efficiency/energy-efficiency-tips/.

Additionally, low-income Delawareans who are in need of financial assistance to meet their home energy costs may be eligible for the Low-Income Home Energy Assistance Program (LIHEAP), a program administered jointly by the Delaware Division of State Service Centers (DSCC) and Catholic Charities, Inc. Beginning October 1st through March 31st, eligible households can apply to receive grants to help pay for fuel assistance for home heating, which includes electricity, natural gas, kerosene, propane, coal, or wood. Grants are made to both homeowners and renters.

There is also crisis assistance funding available to help households in crisis during the winter months. Income eligibility for LIHEAP is defined as 200% of the federal poverty level. For more information on LIHEAP or to apply, click here.