MD Natural Resources Police Toy Drive Underway for 2024 Holiday Season

The Maryland Natural Resources Police (NRP) is conducting its annual “Boatload of Toys” holiday gift drive at several locations across the state in advance of the 2024 holiday season. NRP officers are collecting donations of new, unopened toys for local children in need. The program is part of the national United States Marine Toys for Tots initiative. In 2023, NRP collected 1,353 toys and raised $557 in donations. NRP’s Boatload of Toys staff will accept donations of new, unwrapped toys at several locations in Maryland this year including on December 8th at the Berlin Walmart on Ocean Gateway from noon to 4 p.m. and December 7th at the Denton Walmart on Legion Road from noon to 4 p.m.

Additional Information from Maryland Natural Resources Police:

Members of NRP’s volunteer Reserve Officer program and staff will collect the toys at drop-off locations listed below. NRP’s online gift registry is back for 2024, allowing Marylanders the opportunity to donate a toy online via its Amazon Toys for Tots Registry. Donations can be easily added to an Amazon cart, choosing the “NRP Safety Education Unit” gift registry address that is listed.

“The Natural Resources Police is excited to make an impact with the local community this holiday season,” NRP Superintendent Orlando Lilly said. “Between gathering toys in locations around Maryland, collecting monetary donations, and interfacing with those we serve, we value this effort highly. This time of the year can be difficult for certain families and it’s important they feel the holiday love from us.”

NRP’s Boatload of Toys staff will accept donations of new, unwrapped toys at the following locations this year (updates will be made if locations are added):

December 1, 2024

Pasadena Walmart

8107 Gov. Ritchie Highway

Pasadena

Noon – 4 p.m.

December 7, 2024

Denton Walmart

610 Legion Road

Denton

Noon – 4 p.m.

December 7, 2024

Hagerstown Walmart

17850 Garland Groh Blvd.

Hagerstown

Noon – 4 p.m.

December 8, 2024

LaVale Walmart

12500 Country Club Mall Road

LaVale

Noon – 4 p.m.

December 8, 2024

Berlin Walmart

11416 Ocean Gateway

Berlin

Noon – 4 p.m.

December 8, 2024

Cockeysville Walmart

1 Frankel Way

Cockeysville

Noon – 4 p.m.

December 14, 2024

Sykesville Walmart

6400A Ridge Road

Sykesville

Noon – 4 p.m.

Additional donation points are expected to be announced. Updates will be made to this list as locations are added.