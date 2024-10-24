Nearly $21 Million in Federal Funds to Go Toward Clean Drinking Water for Under-Resourced Communities

Nearly $21 Million in federal funding will go toward upgrading drinking water and wastewater infrastructure, protecting local freshwater resources across Delaware, and delivering safe drinking water to homes, schools, and businesses. Governor John Carney and U.S. Senators Tom Carper and Chris Coons along with Congresswoman Lisa Blunt Rochester made the announcement about the funding today. This funding comes directly from the Bipartisan Infrastructure Law, transformational legislation that was championed by Carper, Coons, and Blunt Rochester, and the funding will be prioritized to under-resourced communities. The $20,910,000 in federal funding is for Delaware’s Clean Water and Drinking Water State Revolving Funds (CWSRF and DWSRF). Specifically, the funding is for Delaware’s Clean Water General Supplemental funds, Emerging Contaminant funds, and the Drinking Water Emerging Contaminant Fund.

Additional Information:

“This funding will go a long way to help Delaware communities make the vital upgrades to their wastewater and drinking water systems that they could not afford to make on their own,” said Senator Carper, chair of the Environment and Public Works Committee. “Having safe and reliable water infrastructure is important to the health of our residents and will attract and retain businesses – ultimately improving the economy of our state.”

“Delaware communities should always have access to clean waterways and safe drinking water—it’s a basic public health and safety need,” said Senator Coons. “This $20 million grant from the Bipartisan Infrastructure Law, the largest investment in water infrastructure in U.S. history, is yet another way clean, safe water for Delawareans has been prioritized under the Biden-Harris administration.”

“Since coming to Congress, I have been laser-focused on ensuring that communities across our state – especially our under-resourced communities – have access to safe and clean drinking water,” said Rep. Blunt Rochester, member of the House Energy and Commerce Committee. “Continued investments in our water infrastructure, such as the one we are announcing today for the CWSRF and DWSRF, are key to ensuring healthy communities, protecting our environment, creating good-paying jobs, and strengthening our local economy. I’m grateful to the Biden-Harris Administration for their partnership in safeguarding Delawareans’ fundamental right to safe and clean drinking water.”

“Water keeps us healthy, sustains vibrant communities and dynamic ecosystems, and supports economic opportunity. When our water infrastructure fails, it threatens people’s health, peace of mind, and the environment,” said EPA Administrator Michael S. Regan. “With the Bipartisan Infrastructure Law’s historic investment in water, EPA is working with states and local partners to upgrade infrastructure and address local challenges—from lead in drinking water, to PFAS, to water main breaks, to sewer overflows and climate resilience. Together, we are creating good-paying jobs while ensuring that all people can rely on clean and safe water.”

This funding is part of a five-year, $50 billion investment in water infrastructure through the Bipartisan Infrastructure Law – the largest investment in water infrastructure in American history. To ensure investments reach communities that need them the most, the Bipartisan Infrastructure Law mandates that a majority of the funding announced today must be provided to disadvantaged communities in the form of grants or loans that do not have to be repaid. For state-by-state allocation of 2025 funding and a breakdown of EPA SRF funding available under the Bipartisan Infrastructure Law, please visit the Clean Water State Revolving Fund website and Drinking Water State Revolving Fund website.

Carper, Coons, and Blunt Rochester have been champions for delivering federal investments in Delaware’s water infrastructure. In May, they secured over $28 million from the Drinking Water State Revolving Fund to identify and replace lead pipes and help prevent lead poisoning among Delaware’s children and families. In 2023, they secured over $77 million in federal funding for additional drinking water and wastewater infrastructure upgrades.