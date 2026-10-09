Nearly $60-million Investment in Victim Service Providers Announced by MD Gov. Moore

Nearly $60-million in FY 2027 funding to support victim services organizations and programming across Maryland. That announcement was made Friday – and continues Maryland’s commitment to ensuring survivors of crime have access to critical resources and support. The funding supports survivors of sexual assault, violent crime, domestic violence and the like – six new awardees have been included in the funding decisions for FY 2027.

Additional information from Maryland Governor Wes Moore:

Amid a historic drop in violent crime, driven by the governor’s all-the-above approach to public safety, the Moore-Miller administration continues to invest in residents impacted by violence.

“The safety of all Marylanders is my number one priority and that includes ensuring victims’ security following incidents of violence,” said Gov. Moore. “We are dedicated to protecting our communities and leaving no one behind by investing in resources for survivors to heal and seek justice, while delivering historic drops in violent crime.”

GOCPP’s renewed focus on direct support for victims meant that six new awardees were included in its funding decisions for Fiscal Year 2027. These newly funded programs will bring additional capacity, expertise, and reach to communities across the state — helping close gaps in services and ensuring more survivors can access the support they need, when and where they need it.

This year, GOCPP received more than $81M in funding requests from 144 organizations, underscoring the continued and growing need for victim services across Maryland communities.

“This administration is committed to investing in services that support victims and strengthen the resources available to Maryland communities,” said GOCPP Executive Director Dorothy Lennig. “Maryland’s victim service providers requested more than $20 million in funding beyond what we had available to award, underscoring the significant need for these critical services. Our grant evaluators had to make difficult decisions about which organizations and initiatives would receive funding to directly support victims in need.”

The FY27 awards will fund a wide range of victim services, including crisis intervention, counseling, legal advocacy, emergency shelter, court accompaniment, and other direct services.

“VOCA funding is critical to Life Crisis Center’s ability to provide comprehensive, trauma-informed services to victims of domestic violence, sexual assault, child abuse, and other crimes throughout Maryland’s Lower Eastern Shore. This funding allows us to meet victims at some of the most difficult moments of their lives,” said Life Crisis Center Executive Director Jamie Manning, LCSW-C. “It also helps ensure that underserved victims including those facing language, behavioral health, or other barriers have equitable access to services that promote safety, healing, and long-term stability. With continued VOCA support, we can help victims move beyond crisis, reduce the lasting impact of trauma, and rebuild their lives with safety, resilience, and hope.”

Maryland residents may visit https://gocpp.maryland.gov/ grants/interactive-grant-map/ to view a statewide interactive map listing all available victim service programs funded by GOCPP. Residents may reach out to these organizations directly for more information about their services.